Deliveroo sees orders and spending grow after expanding shopping ranges

Deliveroo has said it enjoyed more orders and spending in recent months despite ongoing weaker consumer confidence in the UK.

The boss of the delivery firm said it had been growing the selection of products available on the platform to “bring even more of the neighbourhood to consumers’ doors”.

For the UK and Ireland, the number of orders grew by 5% to 43.1 million over the last three months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

The gross transaction value – meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees – jumped 9% to £1.2 billion year on year.

Across the group, which includes France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, the gross transaction value rose 7% to £2 billion.

Deliveroo said it had seen an improvement in the frequency of orders and the retention of customers despite continued uncertainty among consumers in the UK.

Will Shu, the founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, said: “I’m proud of our progress in 2024 as we continued to strengthen our consumer value proposition.

“We enhanced our loyalty programmes, delivered strong growth in grocery and secured new partnerships to expand our retail selection, enabling us to bring even more of the neighbourhood to consumers’ doors.”

Last year, the firm added the likes of Ann Summers, B&Q, The Perfume Shop and Not On The High Street to its shopping ranges as it continued to expand its offering beyond food.

Deliveroo said the latest results meant it was now expecting its yearly adjusted earnings, before tax and other costs, to come in at the “top end” of its guidance range between £110 million and £130 million.