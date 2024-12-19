Deal struck to save Titanic shipbuilder Harland and Wolff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A deal has been struck to save troubled shipbuilder Harland and Wolff with Spanish state-owned business Navantia stepping in to buy it.

The Belfast-based company was placed into administration in September for the second time in five years.

Harland and Wolff, which famously built the Titanic, is a subcontractor in part of a consortium that landed a major contract to build new fleet solid support ships for the Royal Navy.

Navantia UK is the main contractor on that contract.

This deal will guarantee our sovereign shipbuilding capability to bolster our Navy and ensure the industry can continue to deliver economic growth and boost coastal communities right across the UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will secure 1,000 jobs at Harland and Wolff’s four shipyards – one in Belfast, two in Scotland (Methil on the Firth of Forth and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis) and one in England (Appledore in north Devon).

The purchase agreement is set to protect workers’ existing terms and conditions.

The Government has also agreed to amend the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) Programme contract with Navantia to ensure the company can “still deliver on the contract and build all three Navy ships”.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This deal is a major vote of confidence in the UK from Navantia, which will not only secure the future of UK shipbuilding but protect 1,000 jobs across the country and bring future investment into shipbuilding right across the UK.

“National security is the foundation of our Plan for Change – without it we can’t deliver on our milestones to raise living standards across the UK – with good skilled productive jobs.

“That is why we are steadfast in supporting the future of UK shipbuilding. This deal will guarantee our sovereign shipbuilding capability to bolster our Navy and ensure the industry can continue to deliver economic growth and boost coastal communities right across the UK.”

Defence Secretary John Healey added: “This agreement keeps vital defence manufacturing in the UK and protects skilled jobs at historic shipyards across our nations.

“It strengthens our sovereign capability to support Royal Navy operations worldwide, while building the industrial partnerships that will drive growth.”