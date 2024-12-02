‘Critical’ mid-market UK firms stifled by red tape and skills gap – NatWest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

NatWest has called for more support for thousands of “critical” mid-market companies it says are held back by red tape, planning delays, and restrictions on hiring skilled overseas workers.

Its report into the sector and plans for a new representative council has gained the backing of the Government’s Business Secretary.

NatWest said mid-market companies are the “engine of growth” for the UK economy, but often go unrecognised and overlooked.

It refers to companies with turnover between £25 million and £500 million, bigger than SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) but smaller than large corporates.

According to the report, there are 13,000 of these businesses across the UK, representing 0.5% of the total number in the country, but which contribute the equivalent of 200 SMEs to the economy.

Analysis by the bank identified a number of challenges facing the mid-market sector which, if addressed, could boost turnover by £115 billion by 2030.

I look forward to working closely with business, and with NatWest, to ensure these firms have the recognition and support they need to overcome challenges and realise their ambitions Jonathan Reynolds, Business Secretary

This includes an increasing volume of red tape for companies that start trading internationally, with post-Brexit complexity deterring trade with the EU, according to the report.

Mid-market corporates, particularly based outside London and the South East, face barriers to growth due to poor infrastructure quality, such as transport, housing and broadband.

Firms trying to grow are also subject to lengthy and complicated planning processes that can delay or cancel new projects, especially those in the property, construction and manufacturing sectors.

Furthermore, NatWest’s report found that the sector is likely to face a shortage of skilled workers, with many firms unable to fill the gap with overseas hiring due to increased restrictions.

Major projects – like building the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester – have been held back because it is too expensive and restrictive for firms to hire skilled workers seeking to migrate to the UK, according to the findings.

NatWest said it was creating a new UK mid-market corporate (MMC) council, backed by the Department for Business and Trade, with members from across the sector, starting in 2025.

Paul Thwaite, NatWest’s chief executive, said he hopes to “encourage a step change in support for the critical middle”.

He added: “The first step on that journey is to convene a MMC Council – creating a cohesive identity to collectively advocate and influence for growth-enabling policies and support.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This Government’s number one mission is growing our economy – this report provides clear evidence for the vital role that mid-market corporates can play in achieving that

“The sky is the limit for what these businesses can contribute to the UK.

“I look forward to working closely with business, and with NatWest, to ensure these firms have the recognition and support they need to overcome challenges and realise their ambitions.”