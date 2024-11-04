Christmas TV ad season under way as supermarkets release festive campaigns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Christmas television ad season has arrived in force as supermarkets release their festive campaigns with the help of a slew of celebrities and customer-favourite characters.

Marks & Spencer’s six-part campaign launched on Monday featuring the return of comedian Dawn French’s fairy from last year, advertising festive offerings such as the retailer’s Best Ever Slow-Cooked Turkey and Collection Cornish Cruncher Cauliflower Cheese, as well as a Frozen Collection Raspberry & Pistachio Roulade.

M&S, which in years past has fought a lengthy copycat legal battle with Aldi over its festive light-up gin, is this year selling a Santa’s Workshop Musical Light-Up Tin and a Crafted Collection Nocciolato Panettone.

The campaign’s ad airing on December 17 will feature a performance from classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

French said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be fluttering back as Fairy this Christmas, and oh my wings, do we have a plot twist for you!

“Let’s just say, Fairy meeting Dawn herself was quite THE moment! Who knew we’d ever share the same screen? Magic really does happen!”

The comedian added: “I spent some time tasting this year’s unbelievably delicious Christmas food range from M&S … and can honestly tell you those hours might be my FAVOURITE moments from my whole year!

“As for making the ads … wait ’til you see them. We had such a laugh, and they’re so lush! Not gonna lie … Fairy was a diva. Who knew fairies could bite?!”

M&S Food marketing director Sharry Cramond said: “Last year, our Fairy added something truly magical to Christmas, and this year, we’re thrilled to take it to the next level, with Dawn French herself joining the fun alongside her Fairy character!

“We’re always looking to push creative boundaries, and we believe this year’s campaign will leave our customers smiling and feeling super inspired.

“To top it off, we’re honoured to feature the incredible Katherine Jenkins, adding even more festive magic to our screens!”

Asda’s gnomes are long-standing favourites with our customers and they were staring us in the face as the obvious characters for our Christmas campaign David Hills, Asda

Amazon’s Christmas ad tells the story of a theatre caretaker whose hidden vocal talent is discovered by his colleagues during his shift.

Encouraged to sing on stage, the talented caretaker performs the 1965 Bacharach-David classic What The World Needs Now Is Love, with the online giant suggesting the ad “shines a spotlight on the profound impact that can come from heartfelt gestures and gifts”.

Meanwhile, Shelter’s ad presents a world of make believe for a young girl stuck in temporary accommodation over Christmas, while Aldi tasked long-time characters Kevin The Carrot and his wife Katie to save the Spirit Of Christmas before it is too late.

Asda’s clip, which will air from Wednesday, features dozens of gnomes striving to get a store ready for the festive season when “every road between here and Sheffield” is closed.

Asda said the ad was built from more than 3,000 hours of animated footage, and is set to the theme of ’80s TV show The A Team.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “Asda’s gnomes are long-standing favourites with our customers and they were staring us in the face as the obvious characters for our Christmas campaign – a very Asda way for us to showcase our breadth of offer.”

Morrisons’ Christmas ad celebrates the family chefs who cook the nation’s festive feasts and opens on a snowy evening with a Morrisons delivery van arriving at a home.

Inside, a lone oven glove catches a spotlight and springs to life, singing the opening line of Give A Little Love.

The ad, by creative agency Leo Burnett, is set to the soundtrack of the Bugsy Malone song, recorded by a choir of 26 Morrisons colleagues at Abbey Road Studios.