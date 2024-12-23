Christmas ‘disastrous’ for retailers as households battle ongoing cost pressures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This Christmas appears to have been “disastrous” for retailers as households battle with ongoing cost-of-living pressures, figures suggest.

Retail footfall was 11.4% down on last year over the final full week before Christmas, according to Rendle Intelligence and Insights.

Even on Super Saturday – the final Saturday before Christmas Day and typically the peak shopping day of the year – footfall was just 4.1% higher than the previous Saturday, and only 0.9% higher than the same Saturday a year earlier.

Black Friday footfall was 5.5% higher than last year, suggesting consumers took the opportunity to buy discounted gifts then, the figures indicate.

It appears this Christmas has been disastrous for retail, and a bad omen for 2025 Diane Wehrle, Rendle Intelligence and Insights

Diane Wehrle, chief executive of Rendle Intelligence and Insights, said: “The disappointing results, which come on the same day that we have learnt that the economy failed to grow between July and September, clearly reflect the ongoing cost pressures faced by households following a prolonged period of very high inflation.

“It appears this Christmas has been disastrous for retail, and a bad omen for 2025.”

Sensormatic Solutions said its figures showed a 0.8% year-on-year rise in Super Saturday footfall, boosted by early discounting.

Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned of a January spending squeeze on the horizon.

BRC-Opinium figures suggest public confidence in the state of the economy nosedived in December, falling eight points to minus 27.

The weak spending intentions could pave the way for a challenging year for retailers, who face being buffeted by low consumer demand and £7 billion of new costs from the Budget set to hit the industry in 2025 Helen Dickinson, BRC

The public’s spending intentions – both in retail and beyond – dropped six points, with expectations of spending in nearly every retail category falling.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson warned retailers could find themselves facing a New Year spending squeeze just as they unveil their January sales.

Ms Dickinson said: “The weak spending intentions could pave the way for a challenging year for retailers, who face being buffeted by low consumer demand and £7 billion of new costs from the Budget set to hit the industry in 2025.

“With sales growth unable to keep pace, retailers will have no choice but to raise prices or cut costs – closing stores and freezing recruitment.”