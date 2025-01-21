Chancellor to reveal Government’s departmental spending plans in June
Rachel Reeves said she would present the budgets to the Commons once the review had concluded on June 11.
Rachel Reeves has said she expects to reveal multi-year spending plans for government departments in June.
The Chancellor told Treasury questions that the spending review will conclude on June 11 and she will then present departmental budgets to the House of Commons.
Ms Reeves has previously said the review will require government departments to find efficiency savings amounting to 5% of spending, with the Treasury acknowledging this will mean “difficult” decisions.
Speaking in the Commons, Ms Reeves told MPs: “In December, I launched the second phase of our spending review where, for the first time in 17 years, every single pound of taxpayers’ money will be investigated line-by-line to ensure it is being spent well.
“The spending review will set resource or day-to-day departmental budgets until 2028/29 and capital departmental budgets until 2029/30.
“On June 11, when we conclude the review, I will present departmental budgets to the House.”