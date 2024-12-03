Chancellor appoints Covid corruption commissioner
Tom Hayhoe has started a review of £8.7 billion worth of PPE bought during the pandemic.
The Chancellor has appointed Tom Hayhoe as Covid corruption commissioner to claw back taxpayers’ money wasted on deals during the pandemic.
He has started a review of £8.7 billion worth of PPE bought during the pandemic that was later written off the government’s books.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves previously said she had ditched Tory plans to waive £674 million of the more than £1.2 billion of PPE contracts in dispute and that those deals will be assessed by the commissioner.
Mr Hayhoe has chaired NHS trusts and worked in corporate strategy and consumer marketing. He became chairman of the Legal Services Board’s consumer panel in May.