Calls for more female footballers to feature on birthday and greetings cards
MPs raised concerns in a motion tabled in the House of Commons.
A lack of birthday and greetings cards featuring female footballers “undermines efforts to promote gender equality” in sport, according to MPs.
Manufacturers and retailers are being encouraged to expand their ranges to include more options celebrating female football players to help inspire the next generation.
Liberal Democrat MP Helen Maguire tabled a motion in the House of Commons to raise her concerns and call for action.
The MP for Epsom and Ewell’s Early Day Motion (EDM) was signed by 11 other MPs, including Lib Dem colleagues, two Green Party MPs and the DUP’s Jim Shannon (Strangford).
Ms Maguire’s motion states: “This House acknowledges the significant progress made in women’s football and the increased visibility of female players at both national and grassroots levels.
“(It) notes with concern the lack of availability of birthday and greeting cards celebrating female footballers. (It) believes that the under-representation of female athletes in such products undermines efforts to promote gender equality in sports.
“(It) calls on greeting card manufacturers and retailers to expand their ranges to include more options featuring female football players, and encourages greater representation of women’s sports across all forms of media and consumer products to inspire the next generation of female athletes.”
EDMs allow MPs to express an opinion, publicise a cause or support a position.
It is rare for them to be debated.