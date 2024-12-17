Bunzl shares fall as distribution giant warns on profit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shares in distribution giant Bunzl dropped on Tuesday morning after it warned “more persistent” than expected deflation would hit its bottom line.

The company said its business in continental Europe would be hardest hit, though profit will still be comfortably higher than last year.

Shares fell 4.4% on Tuesday morning.

We continue to execute on our capital allocation commitments, and welcome C&C and Comodis to the Group, enhancing our offerings in the UK and France Frank van Zante, Bunzl chief executive

Bunzl makes most of its money from delivering things like food packaging, labels and cleaning products to companies.

It is listed on the FTSE 100 and has about 24,500 employees, with more than half of its revenue coming from north America.

Bunzl makes a small margin on the products it supplies to companies.

That means deflation can hurt profits if it has bought stock at higher prices and has to sell them for less than previously thought.

In a Tuesday morning update, Bunzl said price deflation would have a “slight impact” on profit for the calendar year 2024.

Bunzl said revenue will be higher this year because of a wave of acquisitions it has made this year.

It has already bought 13 smaller companies in 2024, spending £850 million in the process.

They include C&C Group, a Dublin-based drinks distributor, and Comodis, which distributes cleaning and hygiene products in south-east France.

Chief executive Frank van Zanten said that even after spending a record amount of money on acquisitions, the pipeline remains “active” for more deals.

And despite the profit warning, 2024 would be “another year of significant progress for Bunzl”, he said.

“We continue to execute on our capital allocation commitments, and welcome C&C and Comodis to the Group, enhancing our offerings in the UK and France,” he added.