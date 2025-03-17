Bubble tea brand Gong Cha plans major UK expansion with 225 new stores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bubble tea brand Gong Cha has announced major UK expansion plans after agreeing to a new deal to open hundreds of stores and create thousands of jobs.

A franchise agreement with newly-created company Jinziex will see it initially launch at least 225 shops over the coming years.

Jinziex is being led by industry experts including Goldex, one of the UK’s largest franchisees behind the Costa Coffee chain, and the founder of Kaspa’s Desserts.

The agreement is expected to create nearly 2,000 jobs in the UK and forms part of plans to open 10,000 stores around the world by 2032.

Gong Cha, which was founded in Taiwan but is now based in London, says it is one of the largest brands in the world for bubble tea – a cold drink that contains milk and chewy tapioca balls, and comes in different flavours.

The customisable drink is believed to have been created in Taiwan in the 1980s and has been popularised around the world in recent years.

Gong Cha currently has about 2,100 shops globally, in countries including the US, Australia, Korea and Japan, and offers more than 600 flavour combinations.

The UK plans mark a significant expansion from the current 13 stores it has in the country.

Paul Reynish, Gong Cha’s global chief executive, said the UK market has “huge potential” with consumers “willing to try new and exciting products”.

“Now, with our expanded footprint, we want to play a leading role in shaping the next decade of the UK’s food and beverage industry, while cementing Gong Cha as a household name,” he said.

“We can’t wait to show the UK how tea is meant to be.”