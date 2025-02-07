BT to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Telecoms giant BT is to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates for its September intake this year.

Places will be available in areas including cyber security, software engineering and customer service.

The new roles will be based at BT Group’s sites including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Darlington, Ipswich, Leeds, London, Manchester, Sheffield, and Warrington.

BT Group has recruited more than 3,000 apprentices and graduates over the past five years.

Athalie Williams, chief human resources officer at BT Group, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the opportunities we provide to develop new talent at BT Group and recognise the valuable contributions graduates and apprentices bring to the workforce.

“Last year alone, we recruited around 500 apprentices and graduates, all eager to learn, develop their skills, and help deliver better experiences for our customers.”

Last year, BT launched a new apprenticeship fund aimed at supporting smaller companies, charities and public sector organisations across England, who can access up to £4 million in funding over an initial four-year period.

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said: “Apprenticeships are central to this Government’s Plan for Change – they break down barriers to opportunity and equip people of all ages and backgrounds with the skills they need to go on to rewarding careers.

“They also drive growth by giving businesses the workforce they need in key sectors of the economy.

“It’s great to see BT Group, one of our Top 100 apprentice employers, backing this mission by recruiting more than 600 apprentices and graduates.

“Their commitment demonstrates the real impact apprenticeships can have both for individuals and for businesses pushing our economy forward.

“We are fully committed to expanding opportunities even further.

“Through our reforms, including the introduction of Skills England and our new Growth and Skills offer, we will ensure even more apprentices will join the pipeline of talent that will drive growth and power our mission-driven government.”