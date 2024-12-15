Brussels sprouts to be up to 25% larger this year, says supermarket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brussels sprouts are expected to be up to 25% bigger this year due to good growing conditions and the introduction of new varieties, according to Tesco.

The top UK supermarket chain said one of its suppliers, grower TH Clements, reported that the average sprout size this year is 30mm in diameter – up from 24mm last year when harvesting conditions were poor.

Tesco said it has been working with suppliers to find hardier varieties able to withstand the UK climate.

Last year, heavy rainfall in late November and through December led to a below average yield and crop of sprouts.

John Moulding, commercial director of Lincolnshire-based TH Clements, said: “This year we’ve pretty much had a reversal in growing conditions to 2023, with the right amounts of warmth and sunshine during the summer months after they were planted, good amounts of rain during the autumn and now colder weather in December.

“We’ve worked hard over the last 12 months to improve not only this year’s but future crop yields, starting by the selection of new land to plant the sprouts – the alluvial silts, only found on the east coast of Lincolnshire.

“The silts are situated in different growing areas that all have their own microclimates and coastal frost protection.

“Sprouts enjoy the breeze of the coast that gives frost protection.”

Simon Tenwick, Tesco buying manager, said: “We’ve been working hard this year to bring in new varieties that have helped us deliver a better tasting sprout with a crunchier texture and perfect size.

“The quality of the festive crop that has been coming through in the last few weeks is among the best we’ve had in recent years and we are certain sprout fans will be delighted.”

In the run-up to Christmas TH Clements will run up to 16 harvesters, working around the clock to provide Britain with 192 million sprouts.

Tesco expects to sell around 1.5 million kg of sprouts in the two weeks leading up to Christmas, when around 25% of the annual sprout consumption happens.This is the equivalent weight of 285 London buses and works out at three sprouts for every man woman and child in the country, according to the supermarket giant.