British unprocessed pork exports to China resume as Covid-era restrictions end

British unprocessed pork products can be exported to China once again as Covid-era restrictions have been lifted.

Industry revenues could increase by an estimated £80 million now that premium pork products including sausages can be sent to the country, according to the UK Government.

The agreement was announced on Sunday and major UK producers have been given the green light to restart exports immediately, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

China is the UK’s largest non-EU customer and the country bought around £180 million worth of pork in 2023, it added.

The development followed Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit to China in October.

Minister for food security Daniel Zeichner said: “This is a massive win for British pork producers who will now be able to send their high-quality products to one of our largest markets, worth £180 million.

“It’s a further example of this Government delivering on our Plan for Change, boosting growth and benefiting businesses across the country.

“Our pork is world-famous for its quality and now we can give Chinese customers what they’re hungry for.”

Defra and the Department for Business and Trade collaborated with industry representatives at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP) to end the suspension.

Trade minister Douglas Alexander said: “Today’s announcement will be welcome news for British farmers and producers who have been affected by the suspension and could grow British pork exports even further.”