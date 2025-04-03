British press urges caution following Donald Trump’s ‘weapon of tariffs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Much of the nation’s press has pushed for a cautious response from the Government after the UK was caught up in Donald Trump’s “liberation day” announcement of sweeping import levies.

Mr Trump slapped a 10% tariff on US imports of UK goods, with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds responding on Wednesday evening that the UK is still seeking to do a deal with the US that “we hope will mitigate the impact” of the tariffs, but that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to a response.

The Daily Telegraph says Brexit helped the UK escape the worst of Mr Trump’s “weapon of tariffs”, but urged the Government against retaliatory measures.

A leading article said: “By leaving the EU, whose trade policies Mr Trump denounced with particular fervour yesterday, we have escaped a punitive 20 per cent tariff. Unlike Japan or South Korea – or, indeed, Germany – Britain is only modestly exposed to the fortunes of China, now the target of a swingeing 34 per cent US tariff.

“Moreover, our Government has the freedom and flexibility to respond because Britain has restored sovereign control over trade policy.

“Nothing would be more self-defeating than the easy option of tit-for-tat retaliation, which would only cause greater harm to the British economy.

“Instead, the Government should redouble its efforts to make a deal with America… if we use our distinctive advantage of national sovereignty outside the EU, and our shared interest with the US in preserving the gargantuan flow of trans-Atlantic trade, then a deal could yet be achieved. Nothing should be allowed to stand in the way.”

That view is echoed by the Daily Express, which also calls for “cool heads”.

The paper says in an editorial: “The last thing the world needs now is a trade war. This is a time for cool heads, not macho posturing.

“We must redouble efforts to secure a deal which will foster unimpeded trade in goods and services with this important ally.”

The Daily Mirror cautiously disagrees, writing in an editorial that Mr Trump “simply cannot be trusted”.

The paper says: “(Sir Keir) Starmer’s personal relationship with the ignorant authoritarian nationalist, who insults allies and lauds dictators, will be tested like never before.

“A complicating factor for Mr Starmer is that he must also try to bring Trump back onside over Ukraine, getting him to support embattled President Zelensky and oppose warmonger Vladimir Putin.

“But in the end, Mr Starmer must stand up for Britain and what is right. And if that requires fighting tariffs with tariffs, taxes must be slapped on American goods until they are lifted from British exports into the US.”

Meanwhile, The Independent pushes for “restraint”, warning there is a “slim chance that a global trade recession can be avoided”.

“As things stand, it seems too late to try to reason with Mr Trump,” the paper’s leading article states.

“The only hope is that out of chaos will emerge a new order and, through negotiations, the US and its major trading partners can end up with tariffs that are actually lower than before.

“Restraint is required if tit-for-tat tariffs are not to escalate to absurd and catastrophically damaging levels.”

In the wake of the tariffs, the Daily Mail calls on Labour to “rethink its economic policy” in order to avoid “self-harm”.

The paper says: “Troublingly, experts estimated a 10 per cent tariff would see UK growth fall to zero next year, putting Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s already threadbare sums under even greater pressure.

“As a result of the President’s brutal intervention, Labour must rethink its own enterprise-stifling economic policy which has imposed £40billion of new taxes on business.

“After being turned upon by one’s best friend, this should be no time for self-harm.”