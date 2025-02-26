British firms not swayed by US push to scrap diversity goals, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s employment rights minister has said he does not expect British businesses to follow the lead of US rivals scrapping diversity goals despite concerns following Donald Trump’s presidency in the US.

Labour MP Justin Madders said UK firms have their “own approach” to equality, amid pressure from the American government to scale back initiatives.

“There’s obviously an extra level of dialogue going on in terms of internal company discussions but I think the commitment and the benefits are very clearly laid out and I don’t see UK companies going down that road,” he told the PA news agency.

Several large businesses in the US, including Google, Meta, Amazon and McDonald’s, have scaled back their diversity programmes following Mr Trump’s presidential election victory.

Mr Trump signed a flurry of executive orders after being sworn in last month, including dialling back transgender protections and ending federal government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

But on Tuesday, Apple shareholders rejected a proposal calling on the technology giant to join Mr Trump’s push to abandon programmes designed to diversify workforces.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Deloitte told its staff that it was “committed to our diversity goals” following reports of a changing focus in the US, while the boss of Barclays said the bank had an “unwavering” commitment to inclusion despite changes happening overseas.

Mr Madders said it was clear that British companies “understand and appreciate the value of a broad, diverse leadership team, and there’s a great deal of commitment to carrying on with this”.

He added that firms “may have conversations with people over the pond but I don’t think it any way detracts from the strength of the argument that they’ve got” when it comes to inclusion.