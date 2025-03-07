Banana supplies to return to normal after shoppers complain of empty shelves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supplies of bananas should return to normal after shoppers were left disappointed by empty shelves in some supermarkets this week, as shipments were delayed by stormy weather.

Tesco is understood to have been affected by delays to a ship transporting the fruit to the UK.

Customers took to social media to complain of empty shelves in shops and bunches of bananas being out of stock online.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday: “Yes, we have no bananas! Empty shelves at Tesco on the sun-kissed Isle of Sheppey today following the non arrival of the banana boat.”

They shared a photo of a customer notice placed on the empty shelves which said the shortage had been caused by “shipment delays”.

Another user shared a photo of empty shelves at a Tesco in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Packs of six small bananas are currently out of stock on Tesco’s website. Tesco was contacted for comment but could not be reached on Friday.

Some customers reportedly spotted shortages of the fruit in M&S, but supplies are understood to have now returned to normal.

Sainsbury’s said it checked its supplies and had no issues.

Retail insiders suggested that any shortages were temporary and not widespread, and delayed shipments were on their way again.

But experts have warned that farmers who grow the staple fruit are increasingly struggling against climate change and adverse weather conditions.

Bananas cannot be grown in the UK so must be imported from other countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica and Ecuador.

Higher temperatures along with an increased frequency and intensity of drought, floods, pests and disease have contributed to reducing banana quality and yields.