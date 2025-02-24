B&M slashes profit forecast amid ‘uncertain’ economy as CEO plans to retire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

B&M has issued a profit warning after trading was hit by an “uncertain economic outlook”, as it also said its chief executive will retire in the coming months.

The London-listed company said profit will only be up to £625 million for the current financial year, down from a previous estimate of up to £650 million.

The lower earnings forecast “reflects the current trading performance of the business, an uncertain economic outlook and the potential impact of exchange rate volatility on the valuation of our stock”, it said.

Retailers have complained of worsening conditions in the UK in recent months, after the Government raised taxes for companies at its last Budget in October.

And shops faced a further setback when sales during the key Christmas period fell compared to the same time in 2023, amid worsening consumer sentiment.

While more recent surveys have pointed to an improvement in footfall in January, particularly for lower-cost retailers like B&M, the latest announcement follows a slew of job cuts across some of the country’s biggest names, including Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Meanwhile, the company said boss Alex Russo will retire on April 30 after two-and-a-half years at the helm, and said it is looking for a new chief executive.

B&M chairwoman Tiffany Hall said Mr Russo “has increased our store footprint in both the UK and France and driven a relentless focus on high operational standards and low costs”.

Mr Russo joined in 2020, before taking the CEO role in September 2022.

He said the company “has been successfully steered through the pandemic years and is now larger and stronger”.

He added that he is retiring “leaving growing businesses with great potential in both UK and France”.