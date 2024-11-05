Asos profits plunge, but ‘green shoots’ set to see earnings recover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Online fashion group Asos has revealed mounting annual losses as it ploughs on with an overhaul, but said it was seeing “green shoots” start to appear.

The firm slumped deeper into the red with pre-tax losses of £379.3 million for the year to September 1, against losses of £296.7 million the previous year.

It revealed the challenges of battling to clear a £1.1 billion stock mountain since 2022, with £520 million still outstanding and around a £100 million write-down on the value of its remaining stock.

Sales tumbled 16% to £2.9 billion over the year – worse even than the 15% fall predicted recently by the firm – as the group’s turnaround plan saw it reduce stock and launch clearance sales to shift old ranges.

Shares in the firm fell 8% in morning trading on Tuesday.

The medicine we have taken ... while necessary has not made for attractive financial results over the last two years Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, Asos chief executive

But chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte cheered “green shoots” in the performance of its new ranges in recent months, with sales of this “newness” up 24% year on year in the three months to September 30.

The firm looked to reassure that its turnaround would help it return to growth, forecasting underlying earnings to improve by at least 60% to between £130 million and £150 million in 2024-25.

Mr Ramos Calamonte said: “The medicine we have taken – reducing our intake, discounting to clear old stock and rigorously revising our operations – while necessary has not made for attractive financial results over the last two years.

“However, we are confident we now have the right team, processes and business resilience on which to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

“We have already seen the green shoots in the performance of our new stock in recent months which gives us confidence that our new commercial model is delivering customers the right product at the right time.”

He added that the pain from the turnaround will continue as it holds its nerve and presses ahead with stock clearance as a priority.

It cautioned that sales will continue to fall in the first half of its new financial year.

“We will do things in the right way and we’re going to be patient,” said Mr Ramos Calamonte.

The group said the recent Budget tax changes, including increasing employers’ national insurance contributions and plans to increase business rates on large distribution warehouses, would add additional costs, though it insisted these would not be significant.

It said it would not look to pass on extra costs to customers.

The figures come after Asos struck a deal in September to offload 75% of its stake in the Topshop and Topman brands to Heartland – an arm of Bestseller, the Danish fashion business controlled by major Asos shareholder Anders Povlsen.

A new dedicated Topshop website will be relaunched by next summer with the potential for bricks-and-mortar stores.