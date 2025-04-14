Army to help tackle Birmingham rubbish as bin workers vote on strike deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Army has been called in to help tackle the rubbish piling up on Birmingham’s streets as bin workers vote on a “partial deal” aimed at ending their all-out strike.

The action by members of Unite, which began on March 11 as part of a dispute over pay, has seen thousands of tonnes of rubbish go uncollected and warnings of a public health emergency.

Soldiers are not being deployed to collect rubbish but a small number of office-based military planners has been called in by the Government to give short-term logistical support.

A Government spokesperson said this was due to “the ongoing public health risk” and comes after household waste centres have been opened in the city.

Unite is campaigning against plans to cut a post from the city’s refuse and recycling service which it says will lead to hundreds of its members having their pay cut by up to £8,000 a year.

Birmingham City Council disputes the figures, saying only 17 workers will be affected, losing far less than Unite is claiming.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited the city last week and urged the union to accept an improved offer.

Unite said a partial deal on pay protection for some workers had already been agreed and it urged the council to accept a wider offer put forward.

A further ballot on a deal to end the strike is due to take place on Monday.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Whilst it is helpful that the Government finally realised after weeks that they have a role in this dispute, the constant attacks and briefings against these low-paid bin workers is frankly a disgrace.

“It is important to reiterate the truth, as opposed to the lies being peddled in an attempt to distract.”

Ms Rayner, who is also the Communities Secretary, said: “We know that the council has been engaged in consultation and discussion and negotiation with Unite.

“There is a significantly improved offer on the table for the workers, and I’m urging Unite to suspend their action and to accept that offer.”

The council said talks with Unite have been “productive”.