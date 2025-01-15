Armed conflicts most urgent risk to global economies – World Economic Forum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global economies are facing declining optimism amid growing concerns about the impact of armed conflicts, according to an influential report.

However, climate change leading to extreme weather events remains the biggest concern over the long term, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual global risk survey.

The report, released ahead of next week’s annual meeting in Davos, found that increased geopolitical pressures are causing growing uncertainty across the economy.

“Optimism is limited as the danger of miscalculation or misjudgement by political and military action,” the report said.

The poll of more than 900 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders showed that the majority of respondents, 52%, are anticipating an “unsettled” global outlook over the next two years.

This is also linked to concerns over shifting trade policies, amid the threat of Donald Trump imposing new tariffs on other countries later this year.

The report also showed that a further 31% of respondents expect a “turbulent” backdrop in the next two years.

It comes after a turbulent year linked to a number of major international elections, increased tensions in the Middle East and the continued war in Ukraine.

The report found that state-based armed conflict was recorded as the top immediate risk for economies in 2025.

Almost a quarter of respondents highlight conflict as a key issue, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions.

Mirek Dusek, managing director of the World Economic Forum, said: “Many respondents expect a stormy or turbulent outlook for the next two years.

“That seems to indicate that there is this sense of uncertainty around the future.

“We can assume this is also connected to the fact we live in a very complex geopolitical environment – we unfortunately have a record number of conflicts around the world.”

Misinformation and disinformation were also highlighted as a key risk over the near future amid the rapid growth of AI (artificial intelligence).

Meanwhile, environmental risks are highlighted as the main problem for the next 10 years, led by extreme weather events, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.