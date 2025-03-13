Apprentice star and BT boss join Board of Trade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apprentice star Mike Soutar and BT boss Allison Kirkby have been appointed as experts on the Board of Trade as the Government seeks to boost exports.

They are among 10 chief executives and business leaders picked to act as advocates and ambassadors for their sectors and support growth, with a focus on the country’s 5.5 million small and medium-sized businesses.

Michelle Ovens, who set up trade group Small Business Britain, and Ella’s Kitchen founder Paul Lindley will also join the team.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the new board would not be a “chin-stroking talking shop”.

“The new Board of Trade will be another tool in our arsenal to get more businesses trading around the world and taking advantage of our fantastic free trade agreements,” he said.

“This won’t be a chin-stroking talking shop, because I’ll be urging them to boost exports and get more SMEs trading across all their sectors.

“Because we know that when more small firms export, it leads to more jobs and higher wages and grows the economy.”

The Department for Business and Trade is also launching a call for evidence to gather information on financing for small firms and potential private sector measures to boost their funding.

Small Business Minister Gareth Thomas said: “For small businesses, getting off the ground is one of the hardest parts of scaling up, and central to that is the ability to access finance.

“That’s why this Call for Evidence will be important to allow us to see what more needs to be done to support SMEs so they can go for growth.”

Shadow business and trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: “It has taken the Government more than eight months to even appoint the Board of Trade, let alone hold a single meeting.”

The Tory MP also said Labour had “trashed the economy”, and were “ramming through an extreme trade union charter”.

– The new board advisers are:

Omar AliMike HawesDame Vivian HuntAllison KirkbyPaul LindleyCatherine McGuinnessMichelle OvensMike SoutarSarah WalkerDr Charles Woodburn