Aldi rings up over £1.6bn in festive sales as shoppers switch to premium ranges

Discount supermarket Aldi has said it notched up more than £1.6 billion in sales over the key festive month, as shoppers traded up to its premium ranges.

The German-owned group, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket, said total sales rose 3.4% in the four weeks to Christmas Eve.

Customers switched to premium own-label ranges for their Christmas food, with sales of its Specially Selected products jumping 12% year on year, according to the firm.

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK’s chief executive, said: “Customers wanted to celebrate in style after an uncertain year, but with more challenges ahead, they wanted to do it without breaking the bank.”

Last week, close rival Lidl reported a 7% rise in Christmas sales as turnover surpassed £1 billion over the four weeks to December 24.

Aldi’s Christmas sales performance also failed to match last year’s 8% growth, but the group said it was still its “best Christmas ever” with the total sales haul marking a new record.

Monday December 23, marked its busiest trading day, with nearly three million customers passing through its tills.

It said sales of seasonal Christmas products rose by 10% year-on-year, but added that customers had started shopping for food earlier to spread the cost, with some buying their Christmas cakes and puddings as early as September.

Overall, about 50 million mince pies and 25 million pigs in blankets were sold over the festive period, Aldi said.

Despite the trend to trade up over Christmas, Mr Hurley said there was mounting “uncertainty” for households and their finances in 2025.

“As we look ahead to the new year, which for many will mean the prospect of living costs rising again, many families will be nervous about what 2025 holds,” he said.