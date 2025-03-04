Agency workers to be included in zero-hour contracts ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ban on zero-hour contracts will apply to agency workers, and umbrella companies will be regulated, under Government plans to strengthen workers’ rights.

The Government is tabling amendments to its Employment Rights Bill after consultations with business groups and trade unions.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds also set out moves to “align” trade unions with modern work practices and extend statutory sick pay.

Agency workers will be included in a crackdown on zero-hour contracts so that such work does not become a “loophole” in the plans, Mr Reynolds said.

“The Government believes that every worker should be able to access a contract which reflects the hours they regularly work.

“We believe this should extend to agency workers, not only to offer them greater certainty of hours and security of income, but to also ensure that agency work does not become a loophole in the plans to end exploitative zero-hours contracts,” the Business Secretary said.

Collective redundancy rules will also change to increase the maximum period of protective award from 90 to 180 days.

This will mean employment tribunals can grant larger awards to employees when an employer fails to meet requirements during redundancy consultations.

And umbrella companies, which Mr Reynolds said leave many workers unaware of who is responsible for their rights or whether they are entitled to any, will be regulated over employment rights.

The Government also plans to update the framework for trade unions to “align it with modern work practices”, Reynolds said.

This aims to remove unnecessary restrictions on trade union activity and create a system that “balances the interests of workers, businesses and the wider public”.

The amendments aim to streamline the process for unions to gain recognition from employers, extend the expiry of mandate for industrial action from six to 12 months and ensure that trade unions provide a 10-day notice period for industrial action.

Statutory sick pay will also be strengthened to make it a legal right for all workers.

About 1.3 million people paid less than £123 per week in the UK will get guaranteed sick pay equivalent to 80% of their weekly salary as part of changes expected to come in next year.

They will get 80% of pay or the new rate of statutory sick pay, whichever is lowest.