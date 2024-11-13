Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports owner sold in £1.53bn deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The group behind Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports is being sold in a deal worth more than £1.53 billion, it has been announced.

Spanish construction giant Ferrovial and joint venture partner Macquarie agreed to sell AGS Airports to AviAlliance for £900 million, while the buyer will also take on £653 million in debts.

The deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year.

Each year, more than 10.8 million passengers pass through the three airports, which provide connecting services to communities across Scotland the South East.

AviAlliance – wholly owned by Canadian pension investor, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board – will add AGS Airports to its existing portfolio of four airports in Athens, Greece, Dusseldorf and Hamburg in Germany and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

PSP Investments is already a long-standing investor in UK infrastructure projects, including a majority stake in Forth Ports, one of the largest port operators in Scotland and England, as well as rolling-stock giant Angel Trains.

Gerhard Schroeder, managing director of AviAlliance, said: “We are committed to supporting the airports over the long-term to expand their route networks, further improve the passenger experience and implement the airports’ sustainability strategy.”

Ferrovial and Macquarie teamed up to buy Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports from Heathrow Airport group in 2014 in a deal worth £1.05 billion, including debts.

They then set up AGS Airports as a 50/50 joint venture following the takeover.

The pair say they have invested £250 million across the three airports during their ownership, including £20 million to boost Aberdeen International Airport’s terminal space by 50%, as well as a £17 million runway extension at Southampton Airport.

Martin Bradley, regional head of infrastructure for Macquarie Asset Management, said: “Following this decade of investment, we are pleased to be passing the baton to AviAlliance to unlock the next phase of growth.”

Ferrovial said it estimated it would make a capital gain of 290 million euros (£241.3 million) for its 50% share of AGS.