13% of ‘nicotine-free’ vapes contain the addictive substance – Trading Standards

Some 13% of supposedly “nicotine-free” vapes on sale in the UK contain the highly-addictive substance, a Trading Standards investigation has suggested.

Trading Standards teams from the organisation’s Heart of the South West, Salford and Berkshire operations tested 76 products sold as “nicotine free” as part of Operation Joseph, a Department of Health and Social Care-funded initiative tracking the sale of illicit vapes and underage sales.

About one in every eight of the products (13.2%) were found to contain nicotine in amounts ranging from 0.06 mg/ml to 27.02 mg/ml – around the amount delivered by a pack of 20 cigarettes.

All 10 products found to contain nicotine were also found to exceed the limit on the amount of e-liquid permitted in vapes, with two exceeding both the e-liquid and nicotine strength limit.

As a result, consumers thinking they were buying nicotine-free products would have been exposed to nicotine in significant quantities with eight of the 10 failed samples.

National Trading Standards chairman Lord Michael Bichard said: “Nicotine-free vapes can be a useful tool to quit smoking and reduce nicotine dependency, but these findings reveal that people can actually continue to be stuck in a cycle of addiction if sold the highly-addictive substance unknowingly.

“Businesses should be aware vapes falsely claiming to be nicotine free are in circulation and should make sure they are not breaking the law by selling products that are falsely advertised, especially where they are importing goods or acting as the main UK distributor.

“I urge businesses and consumers to be vigilant and report suspected cases to the Citizens Advice consumer service by calling 0808 223 1133.”

Alex Fry, operations officer for Heart of the South West Trading Standards, said: “We are pleased to have contributed to and helped co-ordinate the sampling of this project.

“We recognise how important it is for regulators and legislators to have up-to-date intelligence on what products are being supplied to consumers.

“Trading Standards are at the forefront of ensuring products comply with legal requirements and we hope that the findings will provide valuable intelligence, and help shape the future regulation of cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.”