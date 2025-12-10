Groundbreaking Turner Prize win is ‘richly deserved’, says charity
- Nnena Kalu, a Scottish artist with a learning disability, has won the prestigious Turner Prize, becoming the first artist with a learning disability to receive the award.
- The 59-year-old artist, who communicates with limited verbal expression, was awarded the £25,000 prize for her installation "Hanging Sculpture 1-10" and her contribution to the exhibition "Conversations."
- Disability charity Sense praised Kalu's victory as "long overdue" and "richly deserved," highlighting its importance in showcasing the capabilities of disabled artists.
- Kalu's artistic facilitator, Charlotte Hollinshead, spoke about the ongoing struggle against discrimination faced by differently-abled artists, stating that Kalu's win helps to dismantle such prejudice.
- The award ceremony was held in Bradford, this year’s UK City of Culture, where an exhibition featuring works by all four Turner Prize finalists is open until 22 February.