Groundbreaking Turner Prize win is ‘richly deserved’, says charity

Nnena Kalu won for this year’s Turner Prize an award ceremony in Bradford (Nnena Kalu/ActionSpace/PA)
Nnena Kalu won for this year’s Turner Prize an award ceremony in Bradford (Nnena Kalu/ActionSpace/PA) (PA Media)
  • Nnena Kalu, a Scottish artist with a learning disability, has won the prestigious Turner Prize, becoming the first artist with a learning disability to receive the award.
  • The 59-year-old artist, who communicates with limited verbal expression, was awarded the £25,000 prize for her installation "Hanging Sculpture 1-10" and her contribution to the exhibition "Conversations."
  • Disability charity Sense praised Kalu's victory as "long overdue" and "richly deserved," highlighting its importance in showcasing the capabilities of disabled artists.
  • Kalu's artistic facilitator, Charlotte Hollinshead, spoke about the ongoing struggle against discrimination faced by differently-abled artists, stating that Kalu's win helps to dismantle such prejudice.
  • The award ceremony was held in Bradford, this year’s UK City of Culture, where an exhibition featuring works by all four Turner Prize finalists is open until 22 February.
