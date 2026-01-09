How Ryan Reynolds motivated Wrexham before Nottingham Forest FA Cup upset
- Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was seen geeing up his team pitchside ahead of their FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.
- In a video shared by broadcaster TNT Sports, the Hollywood star signed autographs for fans before clapping and saying, “Come on, let’s go.”
- The Championship club are hosting the Premier League strugglers looking to produce a Cup upset. This is the first meeting between the sides since 1993.
- Wrexham’s George Dobson explained how manager Phil Parkinson showed the squad moments of the club’s famous FA Cup history in preparation for tonight’s match.
- “It gave me goosebumps to see that what’s been created before and it makes you feel you’ve got that opportunity to create that history for yourself,” he said.