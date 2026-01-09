Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wrexham beat Premier League side on penalties to cause major FA Cup shock

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo saved two penalties in the shootout
Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo saved two penalties in the shootout (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
  • Wrexham secured a dramatic passage to the FA Cup fourth round, holding their nerve in a tense penalty shootout after an extraordinary game against Premier League side Nottingham Forest ended 3-3 after extra time.
  • The hosts initially seized control, establishing a two-goal advantage in the first half. Liverato Cacace opened the scoring, swiftly followed by Ollie Rathbone, as Wrexham threatened to inflict a significant upset on their top-flight opponents.
  • However, Sean Dyche’s half-time adjustments galvanised Forest, who pulled a goal back through Igor Jesus. Wrexham quickly re-established their two-goal cushion courtesy of Dominic Hyam, seemingly putting them back in command.
  • The drama intensified when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi netted a brace, including a crucial late equaliser, forcing the tie into extra-time and ultimately penalties.
  • The decisive moment arrived through Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, whose two crucial saves, including the final spot-kick, ensured the Red Dragons’ progression to the next stage of the competition.
