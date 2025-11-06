Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wrexham star says he threw punch in car park after being confronted by four Cardiff fans

James McClean joined Wrexham in 2023
James McClean joined Wrexham in 2023 (PA Archive)
  • Wrexham player James McClean confirmed he punched a Cardiff City fan before last week’s Carabao Cup tie, claiming he acted in self-defence.
  • The incident occurred in the players’ car park outside Wrexham’s stadium, where McClean was confronted by four Cardiff supporters.
  • McClean stated that one of the fans made a “hostile move” towards him, making him feel threatened in his workplace.
  • He told TalkSport he initiated the punch to prevent the fan from striking first, as he was outnumbered.
  • The police are not investigating the incident, though Wrexham FC has acknowledged the matter and reported it to the relevant authorities.
