Wrexham star says he threw punch in car park after being confronted by four Cardiff fans
- Wrexham player James McClean confirmed he punched a Cardiff City fan before last week’s Carabao Cup tie, claiming he acted in self-defence.
- The incident occurred in the players’ car park outside Wrexham’s stadium, where McClean was confronted by four Cardiff supporters.
- McClean stated that one of the fans made a “hostile move” towards him, making him feel threatened in his workplace.
- He told TalkSport he initiated the punch to prevent the fan from striking first, as he was outnumbered.
- The police are not investigating the incident, though Wrexham FC has acknowledged the matter and reported it to the relevant authorities.