Star’s nickname banned ahead of World Darts Championship

  • Australian darts player Tim Pusey is preparing for his World Darts Championship debut at Alexandra Palace later this year.
  • The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has banned his chosen nickname, 'The Magnet', deeming it too risque.
  • The PDC considered the nickname inappropriate when combined with his surname, creating a pun that breaches their standards for player monikers.
  • Pusey will now need to select a new nickname for the tournament, acknowledging the potential for lively crowd chants.
  • This year's World Darts Championship has been expanded to 128 players, featuring a total prize fund of £5 million and a £1 million winner's cheque.
