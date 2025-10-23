Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Australian darts star has risque nickname banned from World Championship

Tim Pusey has seen the PDC ban his moniker ‘The Magnet’ ahead of his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace later this year

Luke Baker
Thursday 23 October 2025 07:55 EDT
Comments
Tim Pusey will make his World Darts Championship debut at Alexandra Palace later this year but has revealed that the PDC have banned his nickname due to its risque nature.

The 33-year-old qualified for the World Championship back in September by securing top spot on the Australian Darts Association Tour rankings, clinching back-to-back titles on the final weekend of action in Victoria.

However, his nickname of ‘The Magnet’ won’t be adorning his shirt at Ally Pally after it was blocked by the PDC, who reserve the right to “prohibit offensive, vulgar or inappropriate nicknames”. When combined with his surname of Pusey, ‘The Magnet’ has been deemed to create a pun that breaches those standards.

Pusey spoke to the Tungsten Tales podcast and laughingly explained the situation.

“I don’t have any of that on my shirt,” he said. “I’ll have to find a new nickname and maybe we’ll have to put it to a poll and get something.

“It’s hard because anything can be turned (laughs)… at the moment I don’t have any and the chants can be colourful!”

Given the propensity for rowdiness among the Ally Pally crowd, PDC bosses have probably made a good call to ban the nickname. Earlier this year during a tournament in Wollongong, the Australian was serenaded with the chant: ‘Oh Pusey we love you.’

This isn’t the first time that the PDC have blocked a player’s cheeky nickname from appearing on shirts at the World Championship. Back in 2023, current world No 80 Owen ‘The Master’ Bates reached the Ally Pally and duly had his tag banned.

Incidentally, Bates has reached the World Championship for a second time this year by finishing in third place on the PDC Development Tour, so will make a return to north London.

Owen Bates had his nickname ‘The Master’ blocked by the PDC back in 2023
Owen Bates had his nickname ‘The Master’ blocked by the PDC back in 2023 (Getty Images)

This year’s edition of the biggest event in darts has been expanded to 128 players, who will compete from 11 December to 3 January. The prize fund has also increased with the total pot now up to £5m, with the winner’s cheque doubling to £1m.

And Pusey acknowledged that increased prize money would definitely come in handy as he travels from Australia for the tournament.

“Yeah it definitely helps! I came so close back in 2018, I just missed the final and blew a few match darts but we won't talk about that,” he said.

“I'm stoked, it took a while for it to actually set in, it's kind of been on the back-burner. It's just about getting excited and getting the preparation in, before we wouldn't have darts for three months since the last event, but now we're playing each weekend and hopefully it all falls in line to deliver in December.”

