UK TV schedule for the 2026 World Cup announced

The UK TV schedule for next year’s World Cup has been confirmed (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)
The UK TV schedule for next year’s World Cup has been confirmed (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP) (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)
  • ITV and BBC will again share broadcasting duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United Kingdom, ensuring free-to-air coverage.
  • ITV is set to broadcast the tournament's opening game between Mexico and South Africa, along with England's first group stage match against Croatia.
  • The BBC will show the bulk of England's potential knockout fixtures, including the round of 32, round of 16, and semi-final stages.
  • Both broadcasters will air the final of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in New Jersey on 19 July.
  • ITV plans live coverage from a base in New York, while the BBC may reportedly cover some matches remotely from Salford.
