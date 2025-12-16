Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disabled fan group slams Fifa in fresh controversy over World Cup tickets

Fifa has been heavily criticised for World Cup ticket prices
Fifa has been heavily criticised for World Cup ticket prices (AP)
  • The Disability and Inclusion Fan Network of Football Supporters Europe has raised “profound concern” over the pricing of accessibility tickets for the 2026 World Cup.
  • Accessibility tickets are reportedly appearing on Fifa's official resale platform at over six times their original face value.
  • The group criticises Fifa's decision to charge for companion tickets, a first for the World Cup, calling it an “unfair tax “ on disabled supporters.
  • Concerns also include the unavailability of accessibility tickets in the cheapest Category 4 for national team fans, which is described as “completely unprecedented”.
  • The network argues that Fifa's current policies contradict its own statutes on human rights and inclusion, as well as President Gianni Infantino's past statements on disability.
