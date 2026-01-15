Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why fans have been left frustrated by Fifa World Cup 2026 ticket process

Inside Fifa’s shambolic and shameful 2026 World Cup draw
  • England fans have committed to 2026 World Cup tickets without knowing the final cost, with prices potentially ranging from $60 to $7,000, leading to widespread frustration.
  • FIFA's new ticketing system is significantly more expensive than previous tournaments, prompting a backlash that resulted in the introduction of a limited number of $60 "category 4" tickets.
  • Supporter groups are cynical about FIFA's claims of "500 million ticket requests" and fear high prices will deter passionate fans, impacting the tournament's atmosphere.
  • Concerns have been raised about accessibility tickets being resold at inflated prices and carers being charged, which contradicts FIFA's own human rights statutes.
  • There is ongoing frustration with the Football Association for not being more outspoken on behalf of England fans, despite some behind-the-scenes efforts to address pricing issues.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in