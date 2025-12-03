Women’s Euro 2029 hosts confirmed after making bold claim
- UEFA has confirmed Germany will host the next Women's Euros tournament in 2029.
- Germany's bid was selected over a joint proposal from Denmark and Sweden, and a separate bid from Poland.
- Portugal and Italy had previously withdrawn their candidacies, focusing on other major football events.
- UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced the decision, acknowledging the strong quality of all bids.
- Germany, which previously hosted and won the tournament in 2001 and 1989, aims to attract over one million spectators to its state-of-the-art stadiums.