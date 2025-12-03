Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Women’s Euro 2029 hosts confirmed after making bold claim

UEFA Vice-President Hans-Joachim Watzke, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, German Football Association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf and UEFA Managing Director of Communications Pedro Pinto (R) pose after Germany was elected to host the UEFA Women's EURO 2029 fooball tournament
UEFA Vice-President Hans-Joachim Watzke, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, German Football Association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf and UEFA Managing Director of Communications Pedro Pinto (R) pose after Germany was elected to host the UEFA Women's EURO 2029 fooball tournament (AFP via Getty Images)
  • UEFA has confirmed Germany will host the next Women's Euros tournament in 2029.
  • Germany's bid was selected over a joint proposal from Denmark and Sweden, and a separate bid from Poland.
  • Portugal and Italy had previously withdrawn their candidacies, focusing on other major football events.
  • UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced the decision, acknowledging the strong quality of all bids.
  • Germany, which previously hosted and won the tournament in 2001 and 1989, aims to attract over one million spectators to its state-of-the-art stadiums.
