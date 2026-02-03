Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who were the biggest spenders in the winter transfer window?

Marc Guehi joined Man City last month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marc Guehi joined Man City last month (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Premier League clubs collectively spent approximately £400 million during the winter transfer window, marking one of the highest January totals on record.
  • This expenditure narrowly exceeded last year's £372 million but was significantly lower than the record £815 million spent in January 2023.
  • The winter activity followed a record-breaking summer window where clubs spent a staggering £3 billion, setting a new Premier League season record.
  • Crystal Palace and Manchester City were the biggest spenders, with notable deals including Jorgen Strand Larsen to Palace for £48 million and Antoine Semenyo to City for £62.5 million.
  • Several major clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle, made no winter additions, while others like Everton, Leeds, and Burnley opted solely for loan signings.
In full

