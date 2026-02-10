Ukrainian star vows to defy Olympics chiefs and race in banned war tribute helmet
- Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has stated he is planning to race at the Winter Olympics in a helmet honouring those killed in the war with Russia.
- The IOC has banned the helmet due to a rule prohibiting political statements at the Games.
- Heraskevych accused the IOC of “unfair treatment” following their decision.
- But he has now insisted he will defy the IOC and compete in the banned helmet when the competition begins on Thursday.
- Heraskevych claimed he could not “betray” the athletes who had died during the war as he announced his decision at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
