Winter Olympics torch relay begins in unusual location
- The Olympic flame for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games began its journey on Wednesday, with its traditional lighting ceremony moved indoors to a museum due to adverse weather.
- Organisers used a backup flame after overcast skies prevented the usual sun-focused ignition method at Olympia’s ancient stadium.
- Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis launched the torch relay, which will travel 12,000 kilometres across 110 Italian provinces over 63 days, carried by 10,000 runners.
- Despite reports of cost overruns and construction setbacks, organisers highlight 116 medal events, the debut of ski mountaineering, and the return of NHL players as reasons for excitement.
- The Games, running from 6 to 22 February, will culminate with the flame reaching Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony.