Winter Olympics schedule chaos as snowstorm hits Italy
- Heavy snowfall significantly disrupted the Winter Olympics schedule in Livigno, Italy, on Tuesday.
- The women's snowboard slopestyle medal event was cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date due to the snowstorm.
- The freestyle skiing aerials qualifying round was delayed as officials monitored weather conditions, with workers clearing snow from the jump.
- This follows disruptions on Monday, where the Big Air skiing final, featuring Britain's Kirsty Muir, was also delayed due to heavy snow.
- Kirsty Muir ultimately finished fourth in the Big Air skiing final, narrowly missing out on a medal for Team GB.
