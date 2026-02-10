Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Team GB miss out on Winter Olympics medal in mixed curling

Italy got the better of GB in the bronze medal match
Italy got the better of GB in the bronze medal match (Reuters)
  • Team GB missed out on a medal in the mixed curling at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
  • Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds were hoping to bounce back from their semi-final defeat by Sweden on Monday.
  • However, the British pair fell short as they were beaten 5-3 by hosts Italy, much to the delight of the home crowd.
  • It means that Team GB have finished fourth for the third time at the Games, after Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes also agonisingly missed out on winning a medal.
  • Team GB has yet to win a medal at this year’s Games after UK Sport set a target of four to eight medals in Milan-Cortina.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in