Team GB miss out on Winter Olympics medal in mixed curling
- Team GB missed out on a medal in the mixed curling at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
- Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds were hoping to bounce back from their semi-final defeat by Sweden on Monday.
- However, the British pair fell short as they were beaten 5-3 by hosts Italy, much to the delight of the home crowd.
- It means that Team GB have finished fourth for the third time at the Games, after Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes also agonisingly missed out on winning a medal.
- Team GB has yet to win a medal at this year’s Games after UK Sport set a target of four to eight medals in Milan-Cortina.
