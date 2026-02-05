The personal touches inside Winter Olympic athletes village – including 5,000 teabags
- The Olympic Village in Milan is a secure, corporate-sponsored hub offering various relaxation and entertainment facilities for athletes.
- Team GB shares a building with several other nations, with their 10 figure, short-track, and speed skaters having a dedicated, well-appointed corridor.
- The British team's area is designed to be a 'home away from home,' featuring personal touches, Team GB merchandise, and 5,000 tea bags.
- Facilities within the Team GB space include a physio room with extensive medical supplies, a stretching area, and a PS4 for downtime.
- Every detail, from room allocation based on training schedules to 120 spare snow socks and 310 plug adaptors, has been meticulously planned for the athletes' comfort and convenience.
