Winter Olympics chiefs react to boos for JD Vance and Israeli athletes at opening ceremony
- US Vice-President JD Vance was booed by spectators during the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan.
- The booing occurred when Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were shown on screen as the US team entered the San Siro stadium.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded by encouraging “fair play” among spectators.
- IOC spokesperson Mark Adams commended the US administration's engagement with the Games, particularly with the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics just two years away.
- The IOC also appealed for sportsmanlike behaviour, stating that athletes should not be penalised for their governments' actions, following similar jeers for the Israeli delegation.
