Winter Olympics chiefs react to boos for JD Vance and Israeli athletes at opening ceremony

JD Vance pictured with his wife Usha Vance, was booed on Friday
JD Vance pictured with his wife Usha Vance, was booed on Friday (Reuters)
  • US Vice-President JD Vance was booed by spectators during the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan.
  • The booing occurred when Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were shown on screen as the US team entered the San Siro stadium.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded by encouraging “fair play” among spectators.
  • IOC spokesperson Mark Adams commended the US administration's engagement with the Games, particularly with the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics just two years away.
  • The IOC also appealed for sportsmanlike behaviour, stating that athletes should not be penalised for their governments' actions, following similar jeers for the Israeli delegation.
