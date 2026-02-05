Team USA security chief explains ICE’s Winter Olympics role
- A top security official for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) confirmed that no US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are part of the Team USA delegation at the Winter Olympics in Milan.
- Nicole Deal, USOPC Chief of Security, made this statement on Thursday, just over 24 hours before the opening ceremony, to address public concerns.
- Protests took place in Milan last weekend following reports of ICE agents being sent to Italy, with Italy's interior minister previously dismissing these concerns as unfounded.
- Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, will have a limited presence at a joint operations centre in Milan for information sharing, not direct security.
- Deal attributed the public backlash to “misinformation and assumptions”, clarifying that ICE is not involved in securing the Games.
