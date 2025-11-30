Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympics organisers ‘optimistic’ ice hockey venue will be ready in time for Games

The ice hockey venue is running behind schedule
The ice hockey venue is running behind schedule (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Construction of the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan is significantly behind schedule.
  • Organisers have confirmed there is no back-up venue if the 16,000-seat arena is not completed on time.
  • A planned test event was moved, with new tests now scheduled for 9-11 January, just a month before the Games commence.
  • Andrea Francisi, chief games operations officer for Milan-Cortina, stated there is "no plan B" but is “optimistic” the venue will be ready.
  • The first Olympic hockey game is scheduled for 5 February, one day before the opening ceremony, despite new venues typically being tested at least a year in advance.
