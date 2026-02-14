Olympic spirit alive and well as village runs out of 10,000 free condoms
- Athletes at the Milano Cortina Games swiftly depleted their entire supply of 10,000 free condoms by Saturday, with over a week of the event still remaining.
- The provision of free condoms is a long-standing Olympic tradition, intended to promote safe relationships among competitors.
- IOC spokesman Mark Adams quipped that the rapid depletion showed Valentine's Day was 'in full swing' at the village.
- Athletes, including Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo and Madagascan alpine skier Mialitiana Clerc, expressed surprise at how quickly the stock disappeared.
- This tradition of distributing condoms at the Olympics dates back to the 1988 Seoul Games, initially aimed at raising awareness about HIV and AIDS.
