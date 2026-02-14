Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Olympic spirit alive and well as village runs out of 10,000 free condoms

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
  • Athletes at the Milano Cortina Games swiftly depleted their entire supply of 10,000 free condoms by Saturday, with over a week of the event still remaining.
  • The provision of free condoms is a long-standing Olympic tradition, intended to promote safe relationships among competitors.
  • IOC spokesman Mark Adams quipped that the rapid depletion showed Valentine's Day was 'in full swing' at the village.
  • Athletes, including Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo and Madagascan alpine skier Mialitiana Clerc, expressed surprise at how quickly the stock disappeared.
  • This tradition of distributing condoms at the Olympics dates back to the 1988 Seoul Games, initially aimed at raising awareness about HIV and AIDS.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in