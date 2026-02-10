Biathlete confesses to affair on live TV after winning Olympic medal
- Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed to having an affair on live TV, moments after winning a bronze medal at the Milan and Cortina Olympics.
- Laegreid, a six-time biathlon world champion, broke down in tears during an interview with Norwegian network NRK.
- He revealed he had admitted his infidelity to his girlfriend of six months a week prior, describing it as the “worst week of my life”.
- Laegreid said he was making the public confession in an attempt to show his girlfriend what she means to him and potentially win her back.
- He added that sport had taken a backseat in recent days due to the personal turmoil.
