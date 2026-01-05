McLaren make new signing from Red Bull ahead of 2026 F1 season
- Will Courtenay has officially joined the McLaren Formula 1 team as Sporting Director, accelerating his arrival from Red Bull Racing, where he worked for 22 years.
- Courtenay previously held the position of head of race strategy at Red Bull for 15 years, a role he confirmed leaving via a LinkedIn post.
- His move to McLaren was initially agreed in September 2024, with an expected start date in mid-2026, but he has now commenced his new role this month.
- At McLaren, Courtenay will report directly to Racing Director Randy Singh, aiming to contribute to the team's continued success.
- His departure from Red Bull is expected to result in a promotion for principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz within their strategy department.