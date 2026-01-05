Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

McLaren make new signing from Red Bull ahead of 2026 F1 season

Lando Norris reacts to becoming 2025 F1 world champion
  • Will Courtenay has officially joined the McLaren Formula 1 team as Sporting Director, accelerating his arrival from Red Bull Racing, where he worked for 22 years.
  • Courtenay previously held the position of head of race strategy at Red Bull for 15 years, a role he confirmed leaving via a LinkedIn post.
  • His move to McLaren was initially agreed in September 2024, with an expected start date in mid-2026, but he has now commenced his new role this month.
  • At McLaren, Courtenay will report directly to Racing Director Randy Singh, aiming to contribute to the team's continued success.
  • His departure from Red Bull is expected to result in a promotion for principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz within their strategy department.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in