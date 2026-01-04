Who won the darts last night?
- Luke Littler, aged 18, successfully defended his World Darts Championship title, securing back-to-back victories.
- He achieved a dominant 7-1 win over his Dutch rival, Gian van Veen, in the final match.
- Littler delivered a ruthless performance, recording 16 180s and a 106.02 three-dart average.
- Despite losing the first set and facing minor distractions, Littler quickly recovered to assert his dominance.
- The victory cemented Littler's status as one of the game's greats, earning him a record £1m prize.