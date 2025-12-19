Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025?
- Golfer Rory McIlroy has been named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2025 after a year of significant triumphs.
- The Northern Irishman completed golf’s career grand slam in April, winning the Masters after beating Englishman Justin Rose in a play-off.
- He also contributed three-and-a-half points to Europe’s Ryder Cup victory against the United States in New York, their first away win in 13 years.
- McIlroy secured the public vote ahead of England’s Rugby World Cup star Ellie Kildunne and Formula One champion Lando Norris.
- England footballers Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton, plus darts champion Luke Littler, were also shortlisted.