Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025?

Thierry Henry reflects on career after lifetime achievement honour
  • Golfer Rory McIlroy has been named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2025 after a year of significant triumphs.
  • The Northern Irishman completed golf’s career grand slam in April, winning the Masters after beating Englishman Justin Rose in a play-off.
  • He also contributed three-and-a-half points to Europe’s Ryder Cup victory against the United States in New York, their first away win in 13 years.
  • McIlroy secured the public vote ahead of England’s Rugby World Cup star Ellie Kildunne and Formula One champion Lando Norris.
  • England footballers Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton, plus darts champion Luke Littler, were also shortlisted.
