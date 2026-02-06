Van Dijk calls on pundits to consider mental health impact of their comments
- Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes pundits have a “duty of responsibility” towards the new generation of footballers.
- He expressed concern that the pursuit of “clickbait” criticism and social media virality could negatively impact the mental well-being of younger players.
- Van Dijk, who previously confronted pundit Wayne Rooney over critical comments, stated that while he can handle scrutiny, younger players are more vulnerable.
- He urged former professional players to consider the repercussions of their comments on players' mental health, especially given constant social media exposure.
- While acknowledging Liverpool's deserved criticism for their recent performance, Van Dijk differentiated between constructive criticism and 'disrespect'.
