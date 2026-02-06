Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Van Dijk calls on pundits to consider mental health impact of their comments

Liverpool’s Slot on Jacquet signing, Frimpong and Gomez fitness and Man City test (Full Presser)
  • Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes pundits have a “duty of responsibility” towards the new generation of footballers.
  • He expressed concern that the pursuit of “clickbait” criticism and social media virality could negatively impact the mental well-being of younger players.
  • Van Dijk, who previously confronted pundit Wayne Rooney over critical comments, stated that while he can handle scrutiny, younger players are more vulnerable.
  • He urged former professional players to consider the repercussions of their comments on players' mental health, especially given constant social media exposure.
  • While acknowledging Liverpool's deserved criticism for their recent performance, Van Dijk differentiated between constructive criticism and 'disrespect'.
